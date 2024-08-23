Jubbal – In a tragic incident, a young couple lost their lives when their car plunged into the Pabbar River on Thursday evening, while their one-year-old daughter remains missing. The accident occurred on the National Highway-707, Edit 2-Bhalu Kyar-Gahli connecting road, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Jubbal.

The deceased have been identified as Sushil Kumar, 30, and his wife Mamta, 26, residents of village Jhalta. According to local sources, the car (HP 10A-9397) veered off the road and crashed into the river, submerging the vehicle in the fast-flowing waters. The local residents were able to pull the couple’s bodies from the wreckage, but their infant daughter, who was also in the car at the time, has not yet been found.

Efforts to locate the missing child have been ongoing since the accident, with both the administration and local villagers actively involved in the search operation. The Pabbar River, known for its strong currents, has made the search challenging, but the community remains hopeful for the child’s safe recovery.

DSP Rohru Ravindra Negi confirmed the recovery of the couple’s bodies and stated that an investigation is underway to determine if anyone else was present in the vehicle during the accident. “The search operation resumed early Friday morning with all available resources deployed to locate the missing girl,” he said.