Shimla: One student studying MBBS in the state’s biggest hospital, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla has been arrested for allegedly taking admission in the institution by submitting forged documents.

The accused Kartik Sharma, a resident of Bilaspur, was selected for MBBS under the state quota during the first round of counselling. He was allotted a seat in IGMC by Atal Medical Research University.

According to reports, last year, the accused had tampered with the certificate of some other student. He downloaded the certificate of a female student and replaced her name and photograph with his own. After this, he presented the same certificate during the counselling after which he was shortlisted for a seat in IGMC.

When National Medical Council (NMC) checked his documents they noticed that the documents that were presented by the accused did not match the information that was already uploaded on the website. Later, NMC informed the IGMC administration about this whole incident.

Finding the details to be true, the IGMC administration lodged a complaint against the student at Lakkar Bazar Police Station after which he was arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutungru confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.