In a heartbreaking incident, a woman paraglider lost her life in Kangra’s Bir area after a fatal fall during a paragliding session. Ritu Chopra, a resident of Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar, was flying alongside her husband, Wing Commander Ashutosh Chopra, when the accident occurred.

The couple, avid enthusiasts of paragliding, had been visiting Bir for the past six years to enjoy their shared passion for adventure sports. However, their latest excursion took a tragic turn on Sunday afternoon when Ritu lost control of her paraglider shortly after takeoff.

Witnessing his wife’s fall, Ashutosh immediately landed his paraglider and alerted the local authorities, including the Baijnath Police and his colleagues from the Indian Air Force. Responding swiftly, the Air Force dispatched a helicopter to the scene to assist in the rescue operation.

Despite the efforts of the rescue team and medical personnel, Ritu succumbed to her injuries upon arrival at Baijnath Hospital. The devastated husband accompanied his wife’s body back to their hometown of Noida, courtesy of an Air Force helicopter.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident. The loss of Ritu Chopra has left her family, friends, and the paragliding community in shock and mourning, emphasizing the importance of safety measures in adventure sports.