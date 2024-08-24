Shimla – BJP State President Dr. Rajiv Bindal has demanded clarity from the Congress Party and its leader Rahul Gandhi on their stance regarding the possible re-implementation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. His statements come in response to recent remarks by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) in the lead-up to elections, where they promised to restore the provisions if elected.

Dr. Bindal pointed out that the Congress Party has entered into an agreement with the National Conference, and questioned whether this indicates Congress’s support for the National Conference’s position on Article 370 and 35A. He emphasized that after the abrogation of these articles, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed significant development, a reduction in terrorism and peace. “Do they want to undo this progress?” he asked.

Furthermore, Dr. Bindal raised concerns about JKNC’s proposals to resume trade and dialogue with Pakistan, urging Congress to clarify its position on these issues. He also questioned whether Congress supports JKNC’s alleged intent to provide government jobs to those involved in stone-pelting and terrorism, as well as their proposal to hoist another flag alongside the tricolour.

“Jammu and Kashmir is on a path of rapid development, with substantial investment flowing in, industries being established, and a growing network of railways and roads. Tourism has also flourished in the last five to six years,” Dr. Bindal noted. He dared Congress to clarify whether it supports actions that could potentially reverse this progress.