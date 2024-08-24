Shimla’s ₹78 Crore Plan: Reopening Old Drains to Mitigate Rainwater Damage

Shimla — The Municipal Corporation of Shimla is taking a significant step to tackle the city’s monsoon flooding issues by reopening and restoring the British-era drainage system. This project is part of a ₹78 crore plan aimed at reducing waterlogging and preventing damage caused by heavy rains.

Shimla has long struggled with monsoon-related flooding, and the city’s outdated drainage system has been a major factor. Over the years, rapid urban development led to the closure of many old drains, as multi-storey buildings and large projects were constructed over them. This has resulted in severe waterlogging and property damage during the rainy season.

To address these issues, the Municipal Corporation has requested detailed records of the century-old British-era drains from the revenue department. These records will help the corporation inspect the drains, identify blockages, and determine where new drainage solutions are needed. The goal is to restore these old drains to their original function and reduce the risks posed by heavy rains.

Mayor Surender Chauhan emphasized the importance of this project, saying, “Over the years, development in Shimla has compromised our drainage system, increasing our vulnerability during the monsoon. By reopening and repairing these British-era drains, we can better protect the city from rainwater damage.”

The plan also includes developing new drainage systems in areas where the old drains are no longer effective. The ₹78 crore budget, which has been submitted to the state government for approval, will cover the cost of these repairs and new constructions. Work is expected to begin as soon as the funds are available.

Shimla’s problems with monsoon flooding are well-known. In 2023, the city experienced severe flash floods that caused widespread damage. The inadequate drainage system was a key factor in the disaster, highlighting the need for immediate action. Experts have pointed out that Shimla’s hilly terrain and dense urban layout make it especially prone to flash floods. Restoring the British-era drains is seen as a necessary step in addressing these challenges.

Residents have welcomed the move, expressing hope that the revived drainage system will alleviate the city’s flooding problems. However, some have voiced concerns about the potential challenges in implementing the plan, particularly in areas where buildings have been constructed over old drains.

The Municipal Corporation’s initiative reflects a broader recognition of the need to balance urban development with sustainable infrastructure solutions. As Shimla continues to grow, ensuring that its drainage system can withstand the pressures of modern life and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns will be crucial.

With the monsoon season still ongoing, there is an urgent need to address Shimla’s drainage problems. The success of this project could serve as an example for other hill towns facing similar issues, showing how a mix of restoring old infrastructure and creating new solutions can help protect against future monsoon damage.