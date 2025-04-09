Ahmedabad | Asserting its ideological roots and reclaiming the legacy of freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Congress on Tuesday vowed to walk the path of social justice and inclusivity while announcing a major organisational overhaul aimed at strengthening its grassroots network.

“Sardar Patel Saheb lives in our hearts, lives in our thoughts. We are taking his legacy forward,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in his opening address at the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad.

The party leadership hit out at the BJP and RSS for attempting to “usurp” the legacy of national icons. “There is a well-planned conspiracy to distort history. Sardar Patel stood for unity, inclusiveness, and secular values — ideals that the Congress is committed to take forward,” Kharge said.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, briefing the media after the meeting, announced that the party has dedicated 2025 to a complete organisational restructuring. “We are going to have a massive organisational reshuffle, and there will be clear guidelines for the same. Our general secretaries and in-charges are already working on it,” he said.

The Congress passed a resolution affirming its commitment to “Nyay Path” — a roadmap inspired by the principles of social justice upheld by Sardar Patel. “Today, as we embark on the path of social justice, our Nyay Path follows the same principles laid down by Sardar Patel,” Venugopal added.

The CWC meeting was part of a two-day national session themed “Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh”, with over 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members attending the conclave. The final resolution is set to be adopted on Wednesday, in a symbolic gathering along the banks of the Sabarmati river, between the Sabarmati Ashram and Kochrab Ashram.

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot underlined the party’s intent to empower District Congress Committees (DCCs). “The intention is to create a more empowered district unit. The accountability, responsibility, and political strength of district presidents will be enhanced,” he said, adding that the move aims to deepen the party’s outreach in villages, booths, and divisions.

Pilot also noted that the year-long programme will include padyatras and door-to-door campaigns to reconnect with the public. “The year 2025 will be the year of the organisation. We want to strengthen our workers, expand our ideology, and fight upcoming elections with full force,” he said.

Top party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, and several general secretaries, attended the session. From Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, State Congress President Pratibha Singh, and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri participated in discussions focused on empowering local units and preparing the party for future political challenges.

With the message of ‘Nyay Path’ and the reaffirmation of its ideological foundations, the Congress aims to not only restructure its internal machinery but also present a counter-narrative of inclusive nationalism rooted in the legacy of Sardar Patel.