Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has announced to provide a monthly ‘Loktantra Prahari Samman Rashi’ for those imprisoned during emergency.

The Cabinet approved to provide Rs. 8000 per month to those persons who have undergone 1-15 days incarceration and Rs. 12000 per month to those who have undergone 15 days or above incarceration during emergency.

The infamous Emergency was imposed between 25th June, 1975 to 21st March, 1977 under MISA –Maintenance of Internal Security Act and DIR-Defence of India Rules as a token of respect to them for standing up for democracy and fundamental rights of the people.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed infamous “Emergency” for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977. Officially issued by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under Article 352 of the Constitution because of the prevailing “internal disturbance”, the Emergency was in effect from 25 June 1975 until its withdrawal on 21 March 1977.

Following the imposition of Emergency, all elections were suspended and civil liberties were also curbed. For much of the Emergency, most of Indira Gandhi’s political opponents were imprisoned and the press was censored. Several other human rights violations were reported from the time, including a mass forced sterilization campaign.

The Emergency is one of the most controversial periods of independent India’s history and considered as darkest phase as of democracy in India.