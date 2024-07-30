Bilaspur – A young man was found dead in a toilet at Poornam Mall, and police are investigating the incident as a suspected drug overdose. The deceased has been identified as Vinit, a student at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Bilaspur and a resident of Badsaur village of Bilaspur Sadar.

The discovery was made by a mall visitor who noticed Vinit’s body and immediately alerted the police. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a syringe on the toilet seat, raising concerns that Vinit may have died from an overdose of chitta, a potent narcotic.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Chaudhary confirmed Binit’s identity and provided details about the initial findings. “We are treating this as a suspected drug overdose case. The syringe found at the scene is indicative of drug use, but we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of death and any contributing factors,” ASP Chaudhary stated.

This tragic incident has drawn attention to the ongoing issue of drug abuse in the region, especially among the youth. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to gather more information about the circumstances leading up to Binit’s death. The case highlights the urgent need for increased awareness and preventive strategies to address the rising problem of substance abuse in the community.