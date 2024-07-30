Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh Rajay Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) is set to announce the results for 21 different post codes across various departments, as confirmed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

“The results for these 21 post codes will be declared shortly,” said CM Sukhu. The specific post codes and their respective departments are as follows:

Post Code 961 : Lab Assistant (Bio and Serology) of Forensics Services Department

: Lab Assistant (Bio and Serology) of Forensics Services Department Post Code 966 : Assistant Computer Programmer of Land Record Department

: Assistant Computer Programmer of Land Record Department Post Code 968 : Hostel Superintendent-cum-PTI of Technical Education, Vocational Training Department

: Hostel Superintendent-cum-PTI of Technical Education, Vocational Training Department Post Code 969 : Inspector Legal Meteorology of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department

: Inspector Legal Meteorology of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Post Code 978 : Fisheries Officer of Fisheries Department

: Fisheries Officer of Fisheries Department Post Code 982 : Copy Holder of Printing and Stationary Department

: Copy Holder of Printing and Stationary Department Post Code 986 : Sanitary Supervisor in Dharamsala Municipal Corporation

: Sanitary Supervisor in Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Post Code 987 : Assistant Chemist of H.P. General Industries Corporation

: Assistant Chemist of H.P. General Industries Corporation Post Code 991 : Workshop Instructor (Welding)

: Workshop Instructor (Welding) Post Code 992 : Workshop Instructor (Pattern Making)

: Workshop Instructor (Pattern Making) Post Code 993 : Workshop Instructor (Machinist)

: Workshop Instructor (Machinist) Post Code 994 : Psychologist cum Rehabilitation Officer

: Psychologist cum Rehabilitation Officer Post Code 997 : Workshop Instructor (Architecture) of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Department

: Workshop Instructor (Architecture) of Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Department Post Code 995 : Steno Typist of H.P. State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd.

: Steno Typist of H.P. State Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd. Post Code 996 : Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) of HRTC

: Junior Office Assistant (Accounts) of HRTC Post Code 999 : Law Officer

: Law Officer Post Code 1000 : Junior Office Assistant (IT) of Technical University Hamirpur

: Junior Office Assistant (IT) of Technical University Hamirpur Post Code 1001 : Junior Scale Stenographer of H.P. Human Rights Commission

: Junior Scale Stenographer of H.P. Human Rights Commission Post Code 1002 : Secretary in the Kinnaur District Cooperative Marketing and Federation Ltd. Tapri of Cooperative Societies Department

: Secretary in the Kinnaur District Cooperative Marketing and Federation Ltd. Tapri of Cooperative Societies Department Post Code 1004 : Junior Engineer (Archaeology)

: Junior Engineer (Archaeology) Post Code 1006: Preservation Assistant of Language and Culture Department

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that since assuming office, the current administration has created approximately 30,000 new posts in the government sector, with the recruitment process actively ongoing. This move, he stated, contrasts sharply with the previous BJP administration’s track record. “During their five-year tenure, only 20,000 government jobs were created, many of which were stalled due to legal challenges. The youth were misled about job prospects,” Sukhu criticized.

The Chief Minister reiterated his administration’s dedication to transparency and meritocracy in employment, ensuring that the state’s youth are provided with fair and ample opportunities for public sector jobs.