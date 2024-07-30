Photo: Kanav Vaidya

In a devastating event, the serene Tosh Valley in Manikaran, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, faced significant destruction due to a cloudburst late Sunday night. The cloudburst unleashed torrential rains, causing a bridge to be swept away and floodwaters to inundate houses, leaving the residents in a state of panic and chaos.

The sudden deluge led to immediate and widespread damage. The bridge, a crucial link for the residents, was completely washed away, severing Tosh from the nearby areas. Homes were quickly filled with floodwater, forcing people to flee to safer grounds. The late-night disaster saw villagers running for their lives, many with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Emergency services were promptly alerted, but the scale of the disaster posed significant challenges. The floodwater not only disrupted lives but also hampered rescue and relief operations. Tosh remains cut off, with efforts underway to restore connectivity and provide aid to the affected residents.

The impact of the cloudburst extended beyond Tosh. In the neighbouring Solang Valley, the water level in Sarehi Nala rose again, leading to water flowing onto the roads and prompting the closure of the Manali-Leh route. This road, a vital artery for travel and commerce, has been repeatedly closed due to fluctuating water levels, compounding the difficulties faced by the locals. SDM Raman Kumar Sharma confirmed the closure, noting the heightened danger posed by the rising waters.

Residents of Palchan village, already reeling from a previous cloudburst, are now living in fear. The earlier incident had destroyed three houses and placed five more in jeopardy. The recurring natural calamities have left the villagers anxious and wary of the unpredictable weather patterns.

The state government has responded by issuing an orange alert for heavy rain across Himachal Pradesh for the coming days, specifically July 31 and August 1. This alert includes warnings for potential landslides and floods in five districts: Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kinnaur. The weather department has predicted continuous rain, exacerbating the risk of further landslides and flooding.

Rescue Operation in Mandi: Young Man Stuck in Beas River

In a related incident in Mandi, a young man named Aman, a resident of Chandigarh, found himself stranded on a large rock at the confluence of the Beas and Suketi rivers. As the water level rose on Monday night, Aman was trapped, spending the entire night on the rock. It wasn’t until Tuesday morning that local residents spotted him and alerted the authorities. The Mandi police and a rescue team swiftly responded, safely rescuing Aman from his precarious situation.