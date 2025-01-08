A truck thief’s luck ran out when police tracked him down using CCTV footage, leading to the recovery of a stolen truck and the arrest of the accused. The theft case was solved by the Barmana police, who acted on crucial surveillance footage and solid investigation work.

The case began when Manendra Singh, the owner of the stolen truck, filed a complaint with the police on December 21. He had parked his vehicle at Daher Chowk in Barmana on the night of December 20, but when he returned the next morning, the truck was missing. After receiving the complaint, the police launched an investigation, beginning with CCTV footage from various locations.

The footage revealed that the truck had been driven towards Una, setting the police on the trail. After following the clues, the police found the vehicle abandoned in Baduhi, Una. It was discovered that the thief had parked the truck thereafter it ran out of fuel. But the criminal didn’t stop there — he had also sold the truck’s battery to a local scrap dealer, which was later recovered by the police.

A key piece of evidence came from CCTV cameras in the Baduhi area, which captured a blurry image of the suspect. This led the police to 35-year-old Nadeem Mohammad from Rauda Sector, Bilaspur. After gathering evidence, the police arrested Mohammad, who is now under investigation for his potential involvement in other thefts in the area.

DSP Bilaspur, Madan Dhiman, confirmed that the accused is being questioned further as the investigation continues. “We suspect he may be involved in other thefts, and we are taking appropriate action to uncover more details,” Dhiman said.