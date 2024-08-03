Nalagarh: In a distressing turn of events, a young man was found dead in the toilet of Nalagarh’s old bus stand, under circumstances suggesting a drug overdose. The deceased, identified as Dinesh, a local resident, was discovered after concerned passersby alerted the authorities.

As per the information, Dinesh entered the toilet on Friday morning and locked the door from the inside. Concern arose when he did not emerge for an extended period, prompting bystanders to inform the police. Upon arrival, officers forced open the door and found Dinesh lying unconscious.

Initial investigations by the police suggest a drug overdose as the likely cause of death. The body was taken into custody and handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. Rakesh Roy, the in-charge of the Nalagarh police station, stated that the definitive cause of death will be confirmed following the post-mortem report.

This incident mirrors a recent tragedy in Bilaspur, where another young man succumbed to a drug overdose in a toilet. The deceased, Vinit, was a student at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Bilaspur and hailed from Badsaur village of Bilaspur Sadar.

These back-to-back cases highlight the growing menace of drug abuse in the region, prompting concerns among local administrations and residents alike. The police have urged the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to help curb this escalating issue.