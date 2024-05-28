Bilaspur – In a significant drug bust, a special team of the Bilaspur District Police has arrested three youths in possession of 30.75 grams of chitta during a nighttime blockade. The arrest took place near the Garamora RTO barrier, following a tip-off received by the police.

Among the detained individuals, two are residents of Nepal, while the third is from Kullu. The trio was traveling in a car which drew the attention of the police. Upon noticing the police team, the youths exhibited nervous behaviour, raising suspicion. Subsequent interrogation failed to elicit satisfactory responses from them.

Police, thereafter, searched the vehicle and discovered 30.75 grams of chitta concealed in the car’s dashboard. The two Nepalese nationals had recently been residing in the 15 Mile area of Patlikul Tehsil in Manali District, Kullu.

This seizure marks the largest consignment of chitta intercepted in the district so far this year.