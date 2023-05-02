Bilaspur: In a major crackdown, the Bilaspur police seized a significant amount of charas and arrested two people from Haryana. The incident took place on the Chandigarh-Manali NH, where the police had set up a Naka near Nauni Chowk. During the blockade, an Alto car was stopped and searched, revealing 2.160 kg of Charas in possession of the two occupants.

The two accused, identified as Jitendra Kumar from Rukhi Post Office Gohana, district Sonepat and Vikas from Kansala district Rohtak, were taken into custody and a case was registered under the NDPS Act. The vehicle was also seized by the police.

The police team had set up a checkpoint near Nauni Chowk on NH Chandigarh-Manali when they stopped the Alto car on suspicion. Upon searching the vehicle, the team discovered the contraband in the possession of the two accused.

DSP Rajkumar has stated that the Bilaspur Police takes such matters seriously and will ensure that the case is investigated thoroughly. The seizure of the charas highlights the ongoing issue of drug trafficking on national highways and the need for stringent enforcement measures to curb the menace.