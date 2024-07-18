Accused Were Checking Vehicles Near Temple Gate; Police Seize Red Beacon

Arki – Police have arrested three individuals accused of impersonating CBI officers and stopping vehicles for inspection near the temple gate in Shalughat. The accused were identified as Manoj Kumar, Vinod Kumar and Naresh Kumar alias Bhura, all residents of Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh.

The incident came to light when a resident from Arki in district Solan, lodged a complaint with the police. The complainant reported that while on his way to Kharsi to refuel his car, he noticed a vehicle with a red beacon parked near the temple gate in Shalughat. Two individuals were standing by the car, claiming to be CBI officers and checking the vehicles passing by.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the three accused and seized the flasher light from their car. SP Solan Gaurav Singh stated that during interrogation, the accused revealed they had come to Shalughat temple to pay obeisance and decided to pose as CBI officers to establish their status. Naresh Kumar alias Bhura posed as DSP CBI, while Manoj Kumar and Vinod Kumar stopped and checked vehicles.

Initial investigations indicate that the trio intended to establish their status rather than extort money, as no complaints of extortion have been reported so far. The flasher light fitted on their car was ordered online on July 12. SP Gaurav Singh confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and the police are examining all aspects of the case to ensure a thorough inquiry.