Shimla – Allopathic doctors in Himachal Pradesh pursuing postgraduate (PG) courses will now receive their full salary during their study leave, a significant increase from the earlier 40%. The move aims to support doctors in balancing their education with patient care responsibilities, enhancing the state’s healthcare system.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the decision today, emphasizing the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare services within the state. “The State Government is dedicated to providing specialized medical services to the people,” he said.

The policy ensures financial stability for doctors during their advanced studies, encouraging them to pursue specialization without financial strain. Sukhu noted that this step would improve the quality of training for doctors while boosting public healthcare services.

The policy is expected to encourage more doctors to pursue advanced medical education, ultimately strengthening the state’s healthcare system and improving access to specialized medical care for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

