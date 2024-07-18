Shimla – The apple economy of Himachal Pradesh is facing a significant threat as apple orchards in the state have been struck by Alternaria disease. This disease is adversely affecting the size and colour of the apples, leading to premature leaf fall and causing widespread concern among the state’s apple growers.

In a press conference in Shimla, Congress MLA and Congress Spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore raised the alarm, demanding that the Alternaria outbreak be declared an epidemic. Rathore emphasized the urgency of seeking assistance from the central government to combat this disease, which has devastated nearly 95 percent of apple orchards in some areas.

“Alternaria disease has taken the form of an epidemic in many parts of the state. The state government must engage with the central government to take immediate preventive measures. We have faced similar situations before, like the scab disease outbreak in 1982-83, where timely intervention and central assistance were crucial,” Rathore stated.

The gravity of the situation has led to calls for comprehensive action. Rathore stressed that the state government and the Horticulture Department need to understand the seriousness of the issue and act promptly. While teams have been dispatched to affected areas, Rathore highlighted the need for in-depth research to eradicate the disease completely. He also raised concerns about the quality of medicines available in the market and called for stringent monitoring.

Another area of concern is the import of apple plants from abroad. Rathore suggested that these plants should be quarantined before being distributed to local growers to prevent the introduction of new diseases. “The government and the Horticulture Department must ensure that diseases are not imported along with apple plants. The apple industry is already facing significant challenges, and the spread of diseases like Alternaria could make apple production in Himachal Pradesh increasingly difficult,” Rathore warned.