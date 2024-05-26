Solan — In a major crackdown on illicit drug activities, Solan police conducted a successful raid on Mall Road, resulting in the arrest of six individuals, including two young women, and the confiscation of 400 tablets of banned synthetic drugs.

The operation was initiated based on intelligence received by the district police’s special team, indicating the involvement of Karan Thakur and his associates in drug trafficking near the telephone center situated on Mall Road.

Led by SP Gaurav Singh, the police raided Thakur’s residence, where they uncovered a stash of 400 tablets of synthetic drugs and Rs 13,800 in cash. Alongside Thakur, his accomplices Mukesh, Shubham, Shiva Rana alias Dhanu, Muskaan and Kanishka were also apprehended.

Of particular note was the presence of two young women, Muskaan (22) from Shamti Solan and Kanishka (21) from Salogra Tehsil, among the arrested individuals. They, along with the male suspects, failed to produce any legal documentation for the possession of the seized drugs.

SP Gaurav Singh reiterated the police department’s commitment to curbing the drug menace in the district and urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The accused have been charged under the Drug and Cosmetic Act, and the case has been transferred to the drug department for further investigation. This successful operation underscores the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat illegal drug trafficking and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.