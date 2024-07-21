Shimla – In a move aimed at optimizing educational resources, the state government is considering closing 99 primary schools that currently have zero enrollment. Additionally, the government plans to merge 750 schools with fewer than four students. This proposal is pending cabinet approval before it can be implemented.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Saturday, chaired by Education Minister Rohit Thakur. During the meeting, officials from the Primary Education Department presented a comprehensive report detailing the low enrollment figures in numerous schools across the state.

According to the report, there are 99 primary schools with no students enrolled, prompting the government to consider closing these institutions. The initial phase of this plan will involve the merging of schools situated within a 3-kilometer radius of each other that have fewer than three students. Schools with five or more students will remain unaffected by this initiative.

To address the potential challenges faced by students who may have to travel further to reach their new schools, the department has proposed providing school taxis. This initiative aims to ensure that students continue to have access to education without undue inconvenience.

Once the merging process is completed, the government plans to deploy Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers in the remaining schools. This step is expected to improve the quality of education by ensuring that schools are adequately staffed with qualified teachers.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur emphasized the importance of these measures, stating that the reorganization of schools is necessary to make efficient use of resources and provide better educational opportunities for students. The department’s proposal will now be sent to the cabinet for final approval.