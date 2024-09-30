Dharamshala: In a progressive step toward digital transformation, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has modernized its recordkeeping by integrating DigiLocker to provide students with seamless access to their certificates. This initiative aims to streamline the process of accessing academic credentials for students across the state, offering both convenience and security.

As part of the Digital India revolution, certificates of students who passed from the academic session 2012 to March 2024 have already been uploaded on DigiLocker. Furthermore, the board is now making certificates of candidates from older academic years available, starting from its establishment in 1969 to 2011. This move will allow former students, who previously had to rely on physical copies, to access their documents digitally.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the Board, stated, “We have successfully uploaded certificates from 2012 onward. We are now working towards making the records from 1969 to 2011 available soon. This will benefit students from older batches who can now retrieve their documents without needing to visit the board office.”

The process of uploading older records has already begun, with a colour scan of these documents completed. The Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation has been tasked with ensuring the completion of this digital initiative by the end of the year. Once finalized, all Education Board examinees will have their certificates available digitally on their DigiLocker ID.

This shift represents a significant modernization of the education system in Himachal Pradesh, which traditionally relied on paper-based records. Now, with the integration of DigiLocker, students will have the flexibility to digitally access and submit their certificates from anywhere. This not only saves time but also reduces the risks of document loss or damage.

In addition to certificates for Class 10, Class 12, and TET, the board is also providing digital versions of certificates for other key examinations. This initiative will be a game-changer for students who frequently need to submit academic records for higher education, government jobs, or other professional opportunities.

By adopting DigiLocker, the HP School Education Board aligns itself with the broader goal of creating a paperless, efficient, and accessible digital ecosystem, providing a model for other states to follow.