Solan – Shoolini University and Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV) Shimla, have been awarded a grant of INR 25 lakh from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) to carry out a research project on agricultural entrepreneurship among the youth in Himachal Pradesh.

The project, titled “Capacity Building and Youth Perception of Agriculture Entrepreneurship in Himachal,” aims to explore ways to empower young people in the state through capacity-building initiatives, encouraging them to pursue entrepreneurial ventures in agriculture. The research also evaluates existing government initiatives, such as the Chief Minister’s startup scheme, to assess their effectiveness and suggest improvements for fostering agri-entrepreneurship in the region.

The project is spearheaded by the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at Shoolini University, with a team of scholars from both institutions. From Shoolini University Prof. Narinder Verma, Dean of Academics, Dr. Chander Mohan, Associate Professor, and Dr. Abhilasha Chauhan, Assistant Professor at the School of Business Management and from RKMV College Prof. Anurita Saxena, Associate Professor, Dr. Munish Sharma and Dr. Reenu Devi, Assistant Professors will contribute in the research.

This collaboration between Shoolini University and RKMV aims to deepen the understanding of agricultural entrepreneurship in Himachal Pradesh, contributing to broader efforts to promote sustainable development and economic growth in the region.