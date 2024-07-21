Chamba – The Manimahesh Yatra is set to commence on August 28 and will continue until September 11. This year, the administration has mandated that every devotee participating in the Yatra must be registered. Devotees can complete their registration online at www.manimaheshyatra.hp.gov.in.

The announcement was made by SDM Bharmour, Kulbir Singh Rana, during a preparatory meeting held at Bachat Bhawan. The meeting, chaired by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, focused on the administrative responsibilities and the facilities to be provided to the devotees during the Yatra.

To enhance the experience and safety of the devotees, a comprehensive discussion was held covering various aspects such as law and order, road repair, transport facilities, traffic and parking management, cleanliness, registration, food and accommodation arrangements, water supply, medical facilities, electricity and energy requirements, telecommunication and information systems, and rescue operations in case of possible disasters. Additionally, there was a focus on promoting tourism through the event.

One of the significant highlights of this year’s Yatra is the introduction of a heli taxi service. This service will be available for pilgrims travelling from Chamba to Manimahesh, aiming to provide a quicker and more comfortable journey.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania emphasized the importance of timely completion of all preparatory works and arrangements. He instructed departmental officers to ensure that all facilities for the pilgrims are in place before the Yatra begins.