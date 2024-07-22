Shimla — In a welcome relief for apple growers, the central government has announced a reduction in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on cartons used for apple packing. Effective from July 15, the GST rate on these cartons has been cut from 18 percent to 12 percent, resulting in a price reduction of 3 to 4 rupees per carton.

The decision was made during the GST Council meeting on June 22, and the Revenue Department under the Finance Ministry has issued the official notification. This 6 percent reduction is expected to reduce the price of brown cartons by 2.50 to 3.00 rupees, while white cartons will see a reduction of 3.00 to 3.50 rupees.

The state government’s recent mandate requiring universal cartons for apple packing has further amplified the impact of this GST reduction.