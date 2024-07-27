Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a significant rainfall deficit this July, with precipitation levels 33 percent below the state’s average for the month. From July 1 to 27, the region received only 147.5 mm of rain, starkly lower than the normal 220.1 mm.

The shortfall has been uneven across various districts. Bilaspur recorded 22 percent less rainfall, Chamba experienced a 39 percent reduction, Hamirpur saw 26 percent less, Kinnaur was 51 percent below normal, Kullu 35 percent, Lahaul-Spiti a striking 91 percent, Mandi just 2 percent, Shimla 28 percent, Sirmaur 52 percent, Solan 52 percent, and Una 52 percent below the expected levels.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several districts. Areas under this warning include Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, and parts of Sirmaur. No alerts have been issued for Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Chamba.

The Meteorological Center in Shimla has warned that the yellow alert for heavy rainfall will remain in effect from July 27 to August 2.