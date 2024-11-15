Shimla: Vocational teachers in Himachal Pradesh have called off their strike after Education Minister Rohit Thakur assured them that the government would address their demands. The minister met with the teachers at Chaura Maidan on Thursday, where they had been protesting since November 4, despite the harsh weather conditions.

During the meeting, Minister Thakur assured the teachers that the government would take decisions in their favour. He also announced a meeting with department officials on November 18 to discuss a proposal related to their demands, promising that a middle ground would be found.

The teachers, who had remained on strike for nearly two weeks, including nights in the bitter cold, have now decided to return to classrooms. They will resume teaching in schools from Saturday. Their protest, which included the participation of many women teachers, had earlier led them to the Secretariat in an attempt to meet the minister.

With the assurance from the Education Minister, the teachers are hopeful that the November 18 meeting will result in favourable decisions regarding their employment conditions.