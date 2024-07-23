Shimla — The Directorate of Education has dismissed a teacher working with a fake Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree, marking the end of a prolonged legal battle. The incident, which first came to light in 2020, has culminated in the teacher’s termination after several unsuccessful attempts to seek judicial relief.

The teacher in question had been employed as a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in Arts at Government School Bandla since 2016. Upon presenting documents for regularization in 2020, the screening committee discovered that the B.Ed degree was obtained from the Indian Education Council of Uttar Pradesh, an institution declared fake by the University Grants Commission (UGC) Delhi.

In response to this revelation, the education department issued a notice to halt the teacher’s regularization process and terminate her employment. However, the teacher challenged this decision in the Himachal Pradesh High Court in 2022. Despite her efforts, the court rejected her petition.

Undeterred, the teacher filed a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) in the High Court in 2023, seeking to overturn the previous judgment. The court also dismissed this appeal in April 2024, thereby upholding the decision to terminate her services.

On July 20, 2024, the Directorate of Education officially ordered the dismissal of the teacher. Deputy Director of Education Bilaspur, Rajkumar Sharma, confirmed the issuance of the termination order.