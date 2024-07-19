HRTC Plans to Purchase 297 Electric Vehicles, Tenders to be Floated Soon; 24 Old Volvo Buses to be Replaced, Discount Scheme on Fares to Continue

In a move to enhance the operational efficiency of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced that the process of appointing 357 new conductors has been completed. These conductors will soon begin their duties, which is expected to significantly improve the service quality and operational capacity of the corporation.

During a recent Board of Directors meeting, Deputy CM Agnihotri revealed plans to purchase 297 electric vehicles, with tenders to be floated soon. This initiative is part of HRTC’s efforts to modernize its fleet and reduce its environmental footprint. Additionally, 24 aging Volvo buses will be replaced with new ones, ensuring the corporation continues to provide reliable and comfortable transportation for its passengers.

Agnihotri confirmed that the popular discount scheme on bus fares would continue unchanged, demonstrating HRTC’s commitment to maintaining affordable travel options for the public.

Highlighting HRTC’s upcoming milestone of 50 years of service, Agnihotri noted that the corporation’s buses have served 70 lakh people across the state. He also mentioned plans to introduce 100 tempo travellers on specific routes to ensure a comfortable journey for commuters. Additionally, HRTC plans to purchase 250 diesel buses in the near future to further expand its fleet.