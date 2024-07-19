Cyber Experts Aid in Capture of Escaped Chitta Smuggler; Accused Smuggler’s Attempt to Flee to Nepal Thwarted

Shimla – In a dramatic turn of events, the accused in a Chitta smuggling case, who escaped from the Dhali police station lockup by breaking the grill, has been apprehended and brought to Shimla. The escapee was produced in court on Thursday and has been granted police remand.

The escape, which involved a series of calculated moves, began when the accused managed to break the grill of his lockup at the Dhali police station. Police investigations revealed that after his daring escape, he first hitched a ride to ISBT from Dhali in a pickup truck. From there, he travelled by bus to Chandigarh and then on to Delhi. During this journey, it is believed that the accused’s friend facilitated his travel by paying the fare through an online transaction.

Once in Delhi, the accused, accompanied by his wife, continued their run towards Prayagraj. Utilizing cyber experts and data analysis, the police were able to trace the accused’s movements, maintaining a relentless pursuit. The breakthrough came on Wednesday when the police successfully arrested the accused at the Prayagraj railway station.

The police disclosed that the accused, originally from Bihar, was reportedly planning to flee to Nepal with his wife via Gorakhpur. This suspicion arose from his familiarity with the region and the ease of crossing the border. Police are also investigating his friend for aiding in the escape and providing financial support.

SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the arrest and highlighted that the accused has over 20 theft cases registered against him in Delhi. Known for his expertise in breaking doors and grills, he broke the grill of the police station and escaped.

“The police have caught the accused and are now conducting a thorough investigation into the matter,” stated SP Gandhi. “We are also looking into the involvement of his friend who helped him during his escape.”