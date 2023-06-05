Shimla: In a display of remarkable ingenuity and environmental awareness, Pragun Jaiswal and Zubair Ahmad Safi from Sundernagar College emerged as the winners of the ‘Enviro-Ideation Hackathon.’ The event, organized by the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) in Shimla, aimed to foster innovative solutions to address pressing ecological challenges.

Pragun Jaiswal and Zubair Ahmad Safi’s exceptional contribution earned them the first prize of Rs. 1 lakh. Their innovative ideas showcased a deep understanding of environmental issues and offered practical solutions that captivated the judges and fellow participants alike.

Not far behind, O. Sadish and Priyanka from Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni, Solan district, secured the second prize, receiving recognition and a cash award of Rs. 75,000. Kritika Sharma from Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla made her mark by securing the third position in the hackathon.

The ‘Enviro-Ideation Hackathon’ provided a platform for young minds to showcase their creative solutions and novel ideas for a greener and more sustainable future. The event not only celebrated the participants’ innovative thinking but also served as an inspiration for others to actively engage in environmental conservation efforts.

The HPSPCB, in collaboration with ICAR-CPRI, organized the hackathon to encourage students and researchers to devise ground-breaking solutions to the pressing environmental issues faced by Himachal Pradesh. By harnessing the power of innovative thinking, the organizers aimed to foster a culture of environmental consciousness and encourage participants to develop practical and scalable strategies.