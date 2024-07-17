Forest Department Targets Revival of 26,535 Hectares Burnt Forests

Shimla – In a bold initiative to restore Himachal Pradesh’s forest cover, the state’s forest department has announced a comprehensive plantation campaign targeting the reforestation of 9000 hectares of vacant and barren land. Over the next three months, the department aims to plant one crore (10 million) trees, enlisting the support of employees, institutions, and local communities to achieve this ambitious goal.

This large-scale campaign is part of a broader effort to rejuvenate areas devastated by recent forest fires. By the end of June, forest fires had ravaged 26,535 hectares of land, causing significant ecological and financial damage. The estimated loss due to the fires is around nine crore rupees, with nursery plants in 4941.285 hectares also being destroyed.

The forest department’s reforestation strategy involves varying the density of the plantation based on plant size. Each hectare will host over 1000 plants, aiming to cover diverse ecological needs and ensure optimal growth conditions. This initiative is expected to revitalize the fire-stricken landscapes and promote biodiversity.

The state-level plantation campaign will commence on July 23 in Bankhandi, coinciding with the Van Mahotsav celebrations. “The Van Mahotsav will begin on July 23, and following this, we will launch our extensive plantation drive,” stated a spokesperson for the forest department.

The regions most affected by the forest fires include Dharamshala Circle, which reported the highest number of incidents, and Mandi, which suffered damage to 3424.02 hectares. Other impacted areas include Shimla (3397 hectares), Bilaspur (3329 hectares), Solan (2974 hectares), Hamirpur (2623 hectares), Chamba (2093 hectares), Rampur (1108 hectares), Wildlife South (1113 hectares), Kullu (174 hectares), and GNP Kullu (69.5 hectares).

This plantation campaign represents a critical step towards ecological restoration and sustainable development in Himachal Pradesh. By engaging local communities and various institutions, the forest department aims to foster a sense of collective responsibility and environmental stewardship.

As the plantation efforts progress, the reforested areas are expected to bring new life to the barren lands, contributing significantly to the state’s environmental health and resilience.