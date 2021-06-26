Shimla: First-ever monoclonal antibody therapy was done on a Covid patient in Himachal Pradesh at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla.

The patient who volunteered was Health and Family Welfare Department Deputy Director, Dr Ramesh Chand who tested positive for Covid-19 on 22 June, despite having been vaccinated with both doses of Covid vaccine.

The state had received around 200 doses of the medicines for monoclonal antibody therapy since the past two months.

IGMC Senior Superintendent Dr Janak Raj confirmed of administering the monoclonal antibody therapy to Dr. Ramesh and he is the first patient to have received the therapy.

Each injection costs around Rs 1.12 lakhs and around 200 doses cost is worth Rs 2.5 to 3 crores.

The injection is administered to Covid patients and is known to address the risks of post Covid complications.

“I have no fever, no bodyaches. My pulse and BP is normal and oxygen Normal saturation is 97-98 %,” said Dr Ramesh.

Former American President Donald Trump is also said to have been cured after this therapy.