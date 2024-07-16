HRTC Halts Chamba-Doda Route for Security Reasons Following J&K Incident

Chamba – In the aftermath of a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has temporarily suspended its Chamba-Doda bus service. This crucial bus route, which passes through Bhaderwah and Langera Padhri Jot to reach Doda, has been closed to ensure passenger safety.

On Tuesday, the Chamba-Doda bus reached Sanghani carrying 20 passengers. Following directives from the Directorate, passengers were asked to disembark and continue their journey to Doda via private taxis.

The Chamba-Doda bus service, which started on July 2 in response to public demand, had been a significant relief for the residents of Chamba and Doda. Departing from the Chamba bus stand at 6:30 am daily, the service provided a vital link between the two regions.

However, following the terrorist attack in J&K last Monday, the corporation has decided to suspend the service temporarily. RM Shugal Singh of HRTC Chamba Depot stated, “After the terrorist incident in J&K, we received instructions from the management to halt the bus service. We hope to resume operations in the coming days, pending further security assessments.”

The temporary suspension of the bus service underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region and the need for heightened vigilance to protect the safety of passengers and staff. The corporation’s swift response to the threat demonstrates a commitment to public safety, even as it disrupts a much-needed transportation link for residents.