Manali: The Kullu Police and BRO have rescued as many as 300 tourists from Atal tunnel Rohtang (South portal and Dhundi) in a late-night rescue operation.
The rescue operation was ended at 2 am.
As per information, the tourists were stuck in the area due to fresh snowfall on Saturday evening. Earlier in the morning a large number of tourist vehicles crossed the Atal tunnel towards Lahaul valley from Manali, but later in the evening weather turned inclement and it snowed heavily in the area.
As a result, the road had become slippery for the movement of vehicles in the region, which caused a long traffic jam in the area.
Now tunnel has been closed for all kind of movement as the area has received nearly 12 inches of snow.