Manali: The Kullu Police and BRO have rescued as many as 300 tourists from Atal tunnel Rohtang (South portal and Dhundi) in a late-night rescue operation.

More than 300 stranded tourists were rescued by atal tunnel unit , team of PS Manali & Local Gypsy/4*4 drivers from South Portal/Dhundhi as around 75 vehicles were stuck due to snowfall. The tourists had already crossed tunnel early in the morning & weather got adverse. pic.twitter.com/nyaHfHuNGv — Kullu Police (@PoliceKullu) January 3, 2021

The rescue operation was ended at 2 am.

As per information, the tourists were stuck in the area due to fresh snowfall on Saturday evening. Earlier in the morning a large number of tourist vehicles crossed the Atal tunnel towards Lahaul valley from Manali, but later in the evening weather turned inclement and it snowed heavily in the area.

As a result, the road had become slippery for the movement of vehicles in the region, which caused a long traffic jam in the area.

Now tunnel has been closed for all kind of movement as the area has received nearly 12 inches of snow.