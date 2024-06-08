Shimla: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Himachal Pradesh for the coming days. The heatwave alert is set to affect the state’s plains and low-altitude areas from June 10 to June 12. During this period, temperatures are expected to soar significantly.

In addition to the heatwave warning, the MeT Department has also forecasted thunderstorms with light rain in various parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite these alerts, the state capital Shimla is enjoying sunny weather today with light clouds, offering a temporary respite. The forecast indicates that the weather will remain clear across all parts of Himachal Pradesh from June 10 to June 14, providing a brief break from the extreme conditions.

Looking ahead, the MeT Department predicts the arrival of pre-monsoon rains after June 15. These rains are expected to bring much-needed relief from the heat, marking the transition towards the monsoon season.