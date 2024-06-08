Shimla — In a major boost to the sporting community, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced today that the Himachal Pradesh government has significantly increased the prize money for medal winners in various international competitions. This move aims to promote sports excellence and encourage athletes to achieve greater heights.

The prize money for gold medal winners in the Olympics, Winter Olympics, and Paralympic competitions has been increased from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. Silver medalists in these events will now receive Rs 3 crore, up from Rs 2 crore, while bronze medalists will receive Rs 2 crore, an increase from the previous Rs 1 crore.

For the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, the prize money has seen an even more dramatic increase. Gold medalists will now receive Rs 4 crore, up from Rs 50 lakh. Silver medalists will be awarded Rs 2.50 crore, instead of the previous Rs 30 lakh, and bronze medalists will receive Rs 1.50 crore, a significant rise from the former Rs 20 lakh.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that athletes excelling in the Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games will benefit from the revised prize scheme. Gold medalists will now receive Rs 3 crore, up from Rs 50 lakh, while silver medalists will receive Rs 2 crore, up from Rs 30 lakh. Bronze medalists will now be awarded Rs 1 crore, a substantial increase from the previous Rs 20 lakh.

“The new sports policy of the state government aims to promote and encourage sports excellence,” said Chief Minister Sukhu. “This initiative will not only boost the morale of our athletes but also provide more opportunities for talented players to excel in sports. This, in turn, will contribute to the overall development of sports in the state.”

The state government’s decision to increase the prize money is expected to significantly enhance the state’s profile in the national and international sports arena. The state government hopes to inspire athletes to strive for greater achievements and bring more laurels to the state.