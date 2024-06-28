New Delhi – The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has sanctioned Rs 50 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the Khamadi-Tikkar road in Shimla district. This approval came after a meeting with Vikramaditya Singh, the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday evening in New Delhi.

During the meeting, Singh discussed various road projects in the state, emphasizing the urgency of these projects due to the upcoming monsoon season. He reiterated the need for the immediate release of Rs 150 crore, previously announced by the Union Minister, for repairing PWD roads that connect to the National Highways. Highlighting the critical nature of these repairs, Singh stated, “This is very crucial keeping in view the ensuing monsoons in the state.”

Singh also requested the expedited sanction of a Rs 30 crore estimate already submitted to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the maintenance and repair of the Kamand-Kataula and Chail Chowk-Pandoh roads. These roads serve as alternate routes and are vital for easing traffic congestion in the region.

Moreover, Singh expressed concerns over several important projects being excluded from the Draft Annual Plan. He urged their inclusion in the Annual Plan for 2024-25, emphasizing their significance for the state’s infrastructure development.

Additionally, Singh pointed out the pending rehabilitation estimate for a section of NH 5 worth Rs 70 crore. This approval is crucial, he noted, as it coincides with the start of the holy Mani Mahesh Yatra in August. Singh requested the Union Ministry’s prompt action on this matter.

In response, Union Minister Gadkari assured Singh of all possible assistance to the state. The meeting concluded with a commitment to prioritize these crucial infrastructure projects, ensuring better connectivity and road safety in Himachal Pradesh as the monsoon season approaches.