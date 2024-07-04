Mandi District Worst Affected by Landslides and Road Closures

Heavy monsoon rains over the last 24 hours have wreaked havoc across the state, causing widespread disruptions. Over twenty roads and one national highway have been shut down, leaving many areas inaccessible. The worst affected area is Mandi district, where landslides have blocked twelve roads. Among these, nine roads are closed in Seraj, and one each in Sundarnagar, Karsog, and Thalot.

In addition to Mandi, Chamba district has also seen significant disruptions, with four roads blocked, including three in Bhatiyat and one in Dalhousie. The road blocked by the collapse of a bridge in Indora, Kangra remains impassable, adding to the transportation woes. Furthermore, NH-3 in Lahaul-Spiti is closed between Baralacha and Sarchu, cutting off a crucial route.

Both the Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have mobilized employees and machinery to restore traffic flow. They have assured the public that all roads will be reopened soon, but the heavy rains and ongoing landslides are making the task challenging.

The monsoon deluge has also caused significant power outages across the state. As many as 200 transformers have stopped working, plunging many areas into darkness. Chamba district has been hit the hardest, with 124 transformers down in Sihunta of Bhatiyat, three in Chamba, one in Koti, two in Dharwala, and one in Tisa. In Mandi, power is out in 64 transformers, affecting 43 in Gohar, 16 in Dharampur, four in Karsog, and one in Jogindernagar.

Efforts to restore both road and power infrastructure are underway, with teams working around the clock to mitigate the impact of the monsoon rains. However, with more rain expected, the administration has advised residents to stay alert and avoid travelling in affected areas unless necessary.