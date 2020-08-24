Listing and renovation of temples on the card, manuscript research centre to be established

Shimla: The state government is framing Cultural Policy to conserve and revive the rich heritage of the state, so that it could be propagated among the masses.

Language, Art and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur in a first meeting of the Cultural Committee for framing Cultural Policy directed officers to prepare a draft of the policy in time-bound manner.

Minister said that a provision to document the rich history of the state was also made in this policy and further promote it. He said

“the multi-dimensional culture of the state would be promoted through the Cultural Policy”

To ensure proper training and guidance to the youth, policy will avail the services of experts. Minister revealed

“a provision has also been made in this policy to avail services of experts of every district for training youth in various cultural genres, dialects, folk theatre, folk dance, folk music, etc. Historic manuscripts of the state would also be conserved through this policy”

Efforts would be made to establish research centres in every district along with manuscript research centre, Gobind Thakur further added.

Language, Art and Culture Department will also initiate to list the temples of the state and will also carry out the renovation work of the temples without damaging their antiquity.

The state government is also finding way to tap the tourism potential and preparing plan to associate the art and cultural activities of the state with tourism, so that the possibilities of investment could be promoted in the sector.

The Minister reiterated to set up film city in the state on the lines of film cities of other states. He said that special efforts should be made to conserve and promote the art of tribal areas.

To develop interest of the children in art and culture of the state, the govt will associate Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education