The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has reopened 235 roads that were blocked by heavy snowfall on December 23, 2024. With 268 machines, including JCBs, bulldozers, tippers, and other equipment, deployed across affected areas, the department is working diligently to restore the remaining 115 roads. Officials have assured that 80 to 85 more roads will be cleared by December 25, with full restoration expected within 2-3 days.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh stated that the department is utilizing all available resources to ensure minimal disruption for residents and tourists. He emphasized the importance of restoring road connectivity quickly, especially as thousands of visitors have flocked to the state to enjoy the winter season.

Singh held a virtual meeting with department officers to review the situation and directed them to expedite restoration efforts. He also urged the department to remain fully prepared for similar challenges in the future.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects, Singh mentioned that Rs. 110 crore has been allocated under the Central Road Fund (CRF) for the financial year 2024-25. However, he noted that an additional Rs. 50 crore is required to complete these projects and assured that he would approach Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to secure the necessary funds.

The snow clearance operation underscores the state’s commitment to maintaining connectivity during winter, ensuring the safety and convenience of residents and visitors alike.