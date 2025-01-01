Himachal Pradesh is set to see significant improvements in its road and urban infrastructure, with the government planning to upgrade 2000 kilometers of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-3). Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced that 679 kilometers of roads would be constructed using Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technology, 468 kilometers with Cement Treated Base (CTB) technology, and the remaining roads with traditional methods. Additionally, the state will prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) under PMGSY-4 to upgrade 900 kilometers of roads previously constructed under PMGSY-1.

In the financial year 2025-26, tarring work on 625 kilometers of new roads will commence, with 425 kilometers covered under NABARD and 200 kilometers under the Special Core Development Program (SCDP), Rural Road, and Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (MMGSY). The construction of 500 new roads is also planned, including 300 kilometers under NABARD and 200 kilometers under SCDP and other schemes. Fifty kilometers of roads will be upgraded under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), and 1800 kilometers will undergo repairs and renovations under the annual maintenance plan. To address pothole issues, 10 lakh square meters of patchwork will be carried out, making 3500 kilometers of roads pothole-free under the Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The government also plans to begin construction of 50 bridges and 35 new buildings during 2025-26. Minister Vikramaditya Singh highlighted that urban areas would benefit from new initiatives under the Urban Development Department, including a two-month Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign to encourage community participation in solid waste management. To improve service delivery, the government will launch eight online services under a unified portal, UPYOG, covering trade licenses, garbage collection billing, property tax management, and more. Drone-based GIS property mapping and door-to-door surveys will be conducted to create accurate family registers for urban local bodies.

Urban local bodies will also see the development of parks and parking facilities to address growing urban challenges. Public grievances will be resolved through Samadhan Shivir camps to provide quicker redressal. The Mukhyamantri Shehri Ajeevika Yojana, modeled on MNREGA, will be introduced to support urban livelihoods, while the Shehri Samridhi Utsav, an NULM fair, will encourage community participation and welfare.

Water supply in urban areas will be prioritized under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), with a focus on metering, efficient distribution networks, and sustainable water sources. Twenty projects worth ₹84.28 crore are expected to be completed under AMRUT, further enhancing urban infrastructure.

Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized that these initiatives aim to improve infrastructure and public services while ensuring inclusive development in rural and urban areas. The government’s efforts are expected to bring transformative changes to the state in the coming years.