The Central government has approved the inclusion of metalling old, poorly maintained roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV), announced Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh today. This decision follows a request by the Himachal Pradesh government to expand the scope of PMGSY-IV beyond constructing new roads to also cover the metalling of existing rural roads in poor condition.

Expressing gratitude to Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Vikramaditya Singh said this development would benefit Himachal Pradesh significantly by enabling the metalling of approximately 1,000 to 1,500 kilometers of rural roads. He emphasized that the initiative would strengthen the state’s rural infrastructure and improve connectivity in its remotest areas.

The minister also addressed ongoing efforts to restore road connectivity in regions affected by heavy snowfall. “The Public Works Department is working tirelessly to clear blocked roads. Adequate manpower and machinery have been deployed to ensure early restoration,” he stated.

Acknowledging the importance of tourism, Singh assured that the government is committed to providing seamless and safe travel for both tourists and locals during the ongoing season.

This decision under PMGSY-IV is expected to bolster rural development and provide long-term benefits to the state’s economy by improving accessibility to remote regions.