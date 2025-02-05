Shimla: In a major step towards enhancing urban governance and cleanliness, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the ‘Swachh Shehar Samridh Shehar’ initiative and the ‘Citizen Service Portal’ under the Urban Development Department. These initiatives aim to streamline public services, improve waste management, and promote environmental sustainability across the state’s Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The Citizen Service Portal is part of the ‘One State-One Portal’ strategy to digitize government services. Initially, nine essential services, including trade licensing, property tax management, and community space bookings, will be accessible online, with plans to expand to 45 services in the near future.

CM Sukhu highlighted that this initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ease of living by leveraging technology. “Our goal is to simplify governance and enhance efficiency in urban management. Through this platform, garbage IDs will be created for 2.82 lakh urban households, ensuring systematic waste collection and billing,” he stated. Each registered household will eventually receive a digital identity plate.

The Chief Minister emphasized the adoption of modern waste disposal techniques and infrastructural expansion, including parks and parking facilities. He also revealed that a pilot project using ozone and UV technology for water purification would be launched in Shimla to ensure clean drinking water.

To directly address public grievances, Samadhan Shivirs (problem resolution camps) will be organized at the ward level in all ULBs starting February 10, 2025. A two-month awareness campaign under the ‘Swachh Shehar Samridh Shehar’ banner will also be rolled out to educate citizens on cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

Financial aid of Rs 10.62 lakh per newly established ULB was granted to acquire garbage collection vehicles, and POS machines were distributed to enable digital payments for municipal services.

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh stressed that long-term urban planning is essential for sustainable growth. He affirmed that the state government is taking proactive steps to provide high-quality civic amenities and ensure systematic waste management.

As part of its commitment to sustainable urban development, the Urban Development Department signed two MoUs with IIT Ropar and GIZ. These agreements will facilitate research, innovation, and advanced waste management strategies, fostering large-scale improvements in urban cleanliness and sustainability.

On the occasion, CM Sukhu also unveiled an IEC Plan booklet for the Urban Development Department, reinforcing the state’s vision for smart and sustainable urban development.