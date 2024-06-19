Solan – As the state-level Shoolini Fair approaches, the Solan Police Department has rolled out an extensive security plan to ensure the safety and smooth operation of the event. Scheduled from June 21 to June 23, the fair is expected to attract thousands of visitors from across various states. In preparation, the police have divided the city into five sectors and initiated mock drills to streamline their efforts.

Under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Solan Rajkumar Chandel, police teams conducted a thorough inspection of key areas in the city on Tuesday. During this inspection, strategic locations for installing CCTV cameras were identified, including Chowk Bazaar, Ganj Bazaar, the Old Bus Stand, Murari Market, and Mall Road.

To bolster security, approximately 500 police personnel from nine reserve battalions will be deployed throughout the city. The deployment will include five DSP rank officers and six gazetted rank officers, each tasked with supervising one of the five designated sectors. These officers will ensure vigilant monitoring of all activities during the fair. Additionally, Thodo ground, a central venue for the fair’s activities, has been segmented into three sectors: the swings area, the sports competition area, and the cultural program area.

ASP Rajkumar Chandel emphasized the administration’s commitment to security, stating, “The administration has made strong security arrangements for the state-level Shoolini fair. We are fully prepared to ensure the safety of all attendees.”

To enhance surveillance, the police will utilize drones, providing a comprehensive view of the city’s nooks and crannies. This technological support aims to maintain a secure environment throughout the fair.

Given the influx of devotees, changes to the traffic plan have been instituted to manage the flow of vehicles effectively. During the fair, all vehicular movement will be restricted on Mall Road, with exceptions only for ambulances and police vehicles. Additionally, vehicles will not be permitted beyond Ambusha Resort on the road to the old bus stand. Buses and larger vehicles arriving from Rajgarh will be halted at Kotla Nala Chowk, and those coming from Chandigarh towards Solan Bazaar will be redirected to the bypass.