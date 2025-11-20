Solan – Gun violence has once again caused panic in Himachal Pradesh. After the deadly shootout in Una district, another incident of firing has been reported in Solan. A case has been registered for aerial firing on Sultanpur Road near Ochhghat today. The police have detained several youths and seized a pistol from the spot.

SP Solan Gaurav Singh said that the case appears to be linked to a rivalry between two groups. Police teams are investigating the matter. Fortunately, no one was injured in the aerial firing. A video circulating on social media shows a young man firing five to six rounds in the air, which has raised questions about law enforcement and public safety.

This comes just a day after the Una district deadly shootout on Wednesday night. Outside a private hotel in Lalsingi, a birthday celebration turned violent, leading to the tragic death of a young man, Ashu Puri of Santokhgarh. Two more youths sustained serious injuries and were referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment. Their condition remains critical.

According to police sources, the fight started over a minor issue that occurred during the party. Tempers flared, and both sides moved out of the hotel. The argument turned into a violent clash, and one of the men reportedly pulled out a pistol and started firing indiscriminately.

Police are probing both cases, and rising concerns over illegal weapons and criminal clashes are now under focus as back-to-back incidents of gunfire have disturbed the peace in the region.