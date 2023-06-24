In a momentous event held in Solan, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the State-Level Maa Shoolini Fair and made a significant announcement that the fair would be elevated to a national-level event starting from next year. This decision aims to celebrate the fair in a grander and befitting manner, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Sukhu expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the State and highlighted the deep-rooted faith that the people of Himachal Pradesh have in their deities. The State, known as ‘Devbhoomi’ (Land of the Gods), is blessed with a multitude of revered deities, and the Maa Shoolini Fair holds great significance for the local community.

With the aim of promoting the cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh and attracting a wider audience, the Chief Minister announced the decision to elevate the fair to a national-level event. This move is expected to draw visitors from across the country, further boosting tourism and contributing to the economic growth of the State.

As part of the festivities, Chief Minister Sukhu also paid his respects to Shoolini Mata, seeking blessings for the peace and prosperity of the State. In addition, he inaugurated the website of Maa Shoolini Temple, providing devotees with easy access to information and updates.