Solan – Green peas sold in Solan City have been declared unsafe for consumption after a food safety test revealed alarming levels of lead contamination. The Food Safety Department (Urban) conducted routine sampling of vegetables and fruits in the area, during which a sample of green peas failed due to the presence of lead, sparking immediate health concerns.

The department had collected samples of green peas, capsicum, peach, and pear, which were then sent to the ITC laboratory in Panchkula for quality testing. While all other samples passed the tests, the green peas were found to contain lead, not due to pesticides or chemical fertilizers but likely from contaminated irrigation water.

Lead in Irrigation Water Suspected

The lead contamination is believed to have come from the water used for irrigation, as lead may be leaching into water sources from improperly discarded electronic devices in the region. The dissolved lead then reaches agricultural fields, causing the crops to absorb this harmful element.

Assistant Commissioner of the Food Safety Department (MC Area), Dr. Atul Kayasth, expressed concern over the discovery, noting that lead contamination in vegetables is a serious health hazard. “The presence of lead in peas is surprising and worrying. We are taking necessary action as per the rules to address this issue,” Dr. Kayasth stated.

Following the detection of lead in the peas, the Food Safety Department has outlined plans to conduct regular sampling of vegetables and fruits to ensure public safety. The department is also investigating the source of the contaminated peas, which may have been supplied from districts like Punjab, Sirmaur, Mandi, or even Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

This incident comes on the heels of earlier reports of food and medicine quality failures in Solan, raising broader concerns about the safety of everyday consumables in the district. Authorities are now doubling down on efforts to ensure that such contamination does not reach consumers in the future.