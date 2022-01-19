Mandi: Four people have died at Kangu village in Sundernagar of Mandi on Wednesday after consuming liquor on Tuesday night.

Photo: Amar Ujala

The relatives have alleged that all of them have died after consuming spurious liquor.

As per police, the preliminary investigation found that these villagers had consumed liquor together after which their health deteriorated.

Two persons were also taken ill and rushed to the medical college at Nerchowk for treatment.

It is alleged that the supply of illicit liquor is rampant in the area. And liquor is being smuggled from Chandigarh.

The police are investigating the matter.