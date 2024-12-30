Three shopkeepers were stabbed and injured in Kufri, Shimla, on Sunday after a violent altercation with tourists from Punjab. The incident occurred when a disagreement over rented snow boots escalated, leading the tourists to attack the locals with knives. The injured shopkeepers were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, and their condition is reported to be stable. The police have detained the accused tourists.

The altercation began when four tourists from Punjab rented snow boots from a local shop in Kufri. A shopkeeper reportedly asked them to exchange the boots, which led to a heated argument. The situation quickly escalated into a physical scuffle, during which the tourists brandished knives and attacked the shopkeepers.

Jagdish Sharma, Shekhar Sharma, and Nikhil Singta, the injured shopkeepers, sustained stab wounds. Jagdish and Shekhar are residents of Mundaghat, a nearby village. The police reached the scene promptly, detained the tourists, and ensured the injured were taken to IGMC for medical care.

Growing Concerns Over Tourist Misconduct

This incident highlights a troubling trend of unruly behaviour by some tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh. While the state benefits economically from tourism, locals in popular destinations like Shimla, Kufri, Manali, and Dharamshala have increasingly voiced concerns about visitors engaging in reckless behaviour, including littering, traffic violations, and public altercations.

Incidents of aggression, such as the one in Kufri, are not uncommon. Local residents often report feeling intimidated by tourists who disregard cultural norms and local rules. This behaviour disrupts the peace and strains the relationship between visitors and the local community.

The violent attack in Kufri has reignited demands for stricter measures to manage tourist behaviour. Locals have called for increased police patrolling in tourist hotspots, stringent enforcement of public conduct laws, and awareness campaigns to educate visitors on respecting local customs and communities.

Authorities have assured that the accused tourists will face legal consequences, and a thorough investigation is underway. Meanwhile, shopkeepers and residents in Kufri hope for immediate measures to ensure their safety and prevent such incidents in the future.

Himachal Pradesh has long been a popular destination for its scenic beauty and warm hospitality. However, incidents like this serve as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible tourism. Visitors are urged to respect local norms and prioritize peaceful coexistence to preserve the state’s charm and ensure a positive experience for everyone.