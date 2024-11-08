In a jaw-dropping turn of events that will surely keep Himachal citizens awake at night, it seems the state’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) has uncovered a plot so sinister, it involves none other than… samosas and cake. Yes, you heard it right. The state, grappling with corruption, unemployment, and a host of real problems, has been shaken to its core by what can only be described as Samosa-Gate.

The story begins on October 21 when Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid a visit to the CID office. Like any high-profile event, it was to be catered with the finest samosas and cake the budget could muster. But in a cruel twist of fate, the samosas—meant for the Chief Minister—ended up in the mouths of his own staff. And the rest, as they say, is history.

As if this tragedy wasn’t enough, a probe was immediately ordered. Yes, while potholes, corruption cases, and collapsing healthcare wait for their moment of glory, this “national emergency” took center stage. The police officers involved were accused of “anti-government” and “anti-CID” behaviour, which really makes you wonder: is there a more treacherous act than eating a samosa meant for the Chief Minister?

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, of course, couldn’t resist pointing out the glaring inefficiencies of the current regime. “Complete anarchy,” he declared, “when samosas are turning into government-level scandals.” Thakur, visibly outraged, further stated, “We’re now investigating who ate what while corruption rots the system from the inside. Truly, what a time to be alive.”

Not one to miss out, Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj jumped into the mix with a burning question for the ages: “Was there another packet inside the samosa packet?” Because, clearly, inquiring minds must know if this cake-samosa caper runs even deeper than we thought.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to calm the storm, CID’s Director General Sanjeev Ranjan Ojha stepped forward, urging people to stop politicizing snacks. “It’s an internal matter,” he said, his voice perhaps heavy with the weight of a crumbling state. “There is no inquiry, no explanation sought, and no action to be taken.”

But the BJP wasn’t having it. The missing samosas have now turned into a symbol of the government’s failure to tackle real issues. It’s unclear if they want a full parliamentary investigation or just better catering for the Chief Minister next time, but the demand for answers is real.

While Himachal’s people wonder how this scandal will affect their lives, one thing is certain: the samosa, long cherished as a humble snack, is now a political heavyweight, capable of bringing the government to its knees.