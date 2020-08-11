Cabinet approves to open PWD Division at Jhandutta, Nagar Panchayat at Shahpur and Municipal Council at Sarkaghat

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Cabinet gave approval to appoint 2322 workers in Jal Shakti Vibhag. The Cabinet nod include the appointments of 718 Para Pump Operators, 162 Para Fitters and 1442 Multipurpose Workers under the Departmental Para Workers Policy to manage 486 drinking water and 31 irrigation schemes of the Department.

The State Cabinet decided to open new Division of Public Works Department at Jhandutta in Bilaspur district alongwith shifting three Sub Divisions of Public Works Department at Barathin, Jhandutta and Kalol of Ghumarwin Division under its control besides creating requisite posts for its smooth functioning.

The Cabinet also gave approval to constitute Nagar Panchayat Shahpur in Kangra district alongwith creation of seven posts of different categories to manage this Nagar Panchayat. It also gave its consent to upgrade Nagar Panchayat Sarkaghat in Mandi district to Municipal Council for better planning of town.

The Cabinet approved the guidelines for providing financial assistance/relief amount worth Rs. four crores to the affected floriculturists during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown

It gave its ex-post facto relaxation in condition number 2.14 Clause 3 of Chapter II of Toll Policy 2020-21 for allowing all those persons to participate in the auction-cum tender process of allotment of Toll leases who have cleared their pending dues of Toll lease for the year 2019-20 only.